All communities live in peace, brotherhood in Pakistan: MNA Dr. Ramesh

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP):Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar on Saturday said it was hard to find any example throughout the World, the way people belonging to different communities and groups live in peace and brotherhood in Pakistan.

He was addressing a ceremony organized by PHC in connection with Independence Day of Pakistan at Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, here.

He said the minorities living in the country love Pakistan and will continue to play role

for development and prosperity for their motherland.

Earlier, Ramesh Kumar hoisted the National flag and also cut the cake to celebrate the Independence Day, while people in large number were in attendance.

He recalled that when he arrived in Karachi from Islamabad on Friday night, he witnessed people on the streets were celebrating the Independence day with great passion and joy.

The love and affection of the nation toward their country is manifestation of the fact that no one can stop Pakistan from further progress and development.

He said the people of no other country in the world celebrate its Independence day, with such enthusiasm, which, has always been exhibited by the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Dr. Ramesh Kumar along with other notables, visited the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the morning on August 14, and laid floral wreath to pay glowing tribute to the great leader.