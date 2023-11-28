Ali Mardan Domki stresses to ensure quality health facilities, proper utilization of allocated resources

QUETTA, Nov 28 (APP): Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday stressed ensuring quality health facilities to the masses and proper utilization of allocated resources for the health sector.

CM Ali Mardan Domki visited Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Medical Complex Sariab road Quetta and inspected various departments.

The chief minister has also inaugurated the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) in the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Medical Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the government has allocated a significant amount of fund to ensure better and quality medical facilities for the people of the province.

He said that with the functioning of HMIS in the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Medical Complex, the data of all the patients coming to the hospital will be protected and due to the connection with the central database, the patients will be able to get medical assistance in all fields easily.

The functioning of the Post Graduate Management Institute will further improve the medical services of the hospital.

Briefing the chief minister on the occasion of his visit to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Medical Complex, Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that efforts have been taken to bring reforms in the health sector to improve the health sector.

He informed that medicines are being supplied to all the districts of the province.

In Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Medical Complex, the HMIS project which has been delayed since 2018 has been completed within a week and our effort is to complete all the pending projects in the health department.

On occasion, Executive Director of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Medical Complex, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said that steps are being taken to improve the services and modern medical machinery and quality treatment facilities available in this 250-bed hospital.

He said that the completion of ongoing projects in the hospital will significantly improve the medical facilities.

On the occasion, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki awarded shields to the doctors and healthcare staff who have completed the Hospital Management Information System and provided outstanding medical services in various fields.