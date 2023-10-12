Ali Mardan directs to restore electricity to agriculture sector

QUETTA, Oct 12 (APP):Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday directed the Chief Executive QESCO to restore electricity to the agricultural sector by tomorrow and ensure electricity supply to legal tube wells at least eight hours in a day.

Chief Minister Balochistan while presiding an emergency meeting of the Finance Department, Energy Department, Chief Executive QESCO and administrative officers ordered that the Finance Department will release one billion rupees to QESCO.

He ordered that Secretary Energy and Commissioner Quetta Division will hold discussions with farmers for payment of due arrears in easy installments and installation of meters.

The meeting has also decided to take action against sixteen thousand illegal tube wells and the supply of electricity to legal tube wells should be restored immediately.

He said power outages in this season will cause the destruction of the agricultural sector and electricity should be provided to legal tube wells at least eight hours in a day.

Ali Mardan added that the officials of FC, Police and Levies will help to tackle electricity theft in B-areas of the province.

The QESCO should cooperate with the farmers as much as possible, he said and added that the government will be fully cooperating to recover the arrears, but QESCO should also reform its organization.