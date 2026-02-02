Ali Madad Jattak sworn in as Provincial Minister

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Feb 02 (APP): Member of the Balochistan Assembly Ali Madad Jattak took oath as a provincial minister during a ceremony at the Governor House in Quetta on Monday.

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail administered the oath to the provincial minister, with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, provincial ministers, members of the assembly, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, provincial secretaries, and prominent political figures.