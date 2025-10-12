Ali Asghar Valika laid to rest at Noor Bagh graveyard

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 12 (APP):Pakistan’s distinguished sports administrator and former President of the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSA), Ali Asghar Valika, was laid to rest at Noor Bagh graveyard, Mehmood Shah here on Saturday night.

Valika, who also twice served as President of the Asian Confederation of Billiards Sports (ACBS), passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 78.

Funeral was attended by a large gathering of sports officials, colleagues, and admirers, including PBSA President and Karachi Club Secretary Jawed Karim, former PBSA President and Chairman Alamgir Shaikh, Karachi Club President Irfan Moten, former Karachi Gymkhana President Fawad, members of the PBSA Executive Committee, club staff, friends, relatives, and well-wishers.

Pakistan’s three-time world snooker champion Muhammad Asif expressed deep sorrow at Valika’s passing, paying tribute to his “tremendous service for the development of snooker across the globe.” Asif described him as a “visionary patron who discovered, promoted, and guided players to reach world-class levels.”

Condolences also poured in from Pakistan cricket greats Wasim Bari, Valika’s former schoolmate, and Iqbal Qasim, ex-chief selector and left-arm spinner currently in South Africa, who expressed his thoughts via video link. Both praised Valika’s lifelong contribution to sports administration and his pivotal role in nurturing international champions such as Mohammad Yousuf and Muhammad Asif.