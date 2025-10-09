Ali Amin Gandapur’s tenure as CM among shortest in KP’s history

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 09 (APP):Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has tendered his resignation from the office of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on October 08, bringing to an end his tenure of one year and seven months.

After the general elections held last year, Gandapur was nominated by his party for the top provincial slot.

He was elected KP CM on March 1, 2024, and took oath of office the following day on March 2, 2024.

His resignation places him among the five CMs in KP’s history who served for less than two years.

According to official records, the shortest-serving CM of KP was Pir Sabir Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), who remained in office for only four months and five days, from October 20, 1993, to February 25, 1994.

He was followed by Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), who served for one year, seven months, and 25 days, from December 2, 1988, to August 7, 1990.

Mufti Mahmood, the late leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), served as Chief Minister for 11 months and 15 days, from March 1, 1972, to February 15, 1973.

The fourth shortest tenure was that of Sardar Inayatullah Gandapur of the PPP, who remained in office for one year, ten months, and 17 days, from April 29, 1973, to February 16, 1975.

With his resignation, Ali Amin Gandapur joins the list of CMs whose tenure remained under two years, marking another brief chapter in the province’s political history.