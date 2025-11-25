Alhamra Sufi Festival 2025 to begin on 28th

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 25 (APP):The Lahore Arts Council has announced the schedule for the Alhamra Sufi Festival 2025, which will be held from November 28 to 30.

The three-day festival will feature theatre, Sufi music and devotional dance performances.

According to the programme, the festival will open with a stage play titled “Maqsood-e-Kul Mein Hoon” by the Versatile Group. The play is based on the mystical philosophy of Allama Iqbal and focuses on themes of self-realization and the search for spiritual truth.

On the second day, artists from the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts will present Raqs-e-Darvish and Sufi music. A special Sufi Night will also be held, featuring well-known folk singer Tahseen Sakina. Yousaf Punjabi will present Sufi dance performances.

The final day will include performances by Riaz Ali Qadri and Ghulam Ali Qadri, followed by Sufi dance by the Versatile Group. The festival will conclude with a grand qawwali by renowned qawwal Sher Miandad.

Alhamra Executive Director Mahboob Alam said, “Each segment of this festival has been crafted with intention and respect for our spiritual heritage. Alhamra continues to stand as a home for art that uplifts the mind, awakens the heart and strengthens our collective identity.”

The Lahore Arts Council invites the public to join this remarkable three-day journey into the timeless world of Sufi expression.