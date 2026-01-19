Alhamra screens Federico Fellini’s classic film 8½

- Advertisement -

LAHORE,Jan 19 (APP):The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra,under its Film Club initiative,continues to promote cinematic literacy and global cultural engagement by screening landmark films that have shaped the history of world cinema.

As part of this ongoing effort,Federico Fellini’s iconic 1963 film 8½ was screened at Alhamra,attracting an encouraging turnout of film students,critics and cinema enthusiasts.

The screening reflected Alhamra’s growing role as a vibrant platform for serious cinematic discourse and artistic appreciation.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential films in world cinema,8½ portrays the creative turmoil of a renowned filmmaker caught between memory,imagination, dreams and reality.

Breaking away from conventional narrative structures,the film offers a deeply personal exploration of artistic identity and creative conflict.

Fellini’s symbolic and surreal cinematic language has left a lasting impact on generations of filmmakers across the globe.

Through the careful curation of globally acclaimed films,the Alhamra Film Club continues to provide meaningful exposure to timeless artistic works while fostering critical thinking and creative dialogue among young audiences.

Chairman Lahore Arts Council Alhamra,Razi Ahmed in his remarks said that Alhamra remains committed to presenting world-class art and cinema that broaden intellectual horizons and strengthen Pakistan’s cultural presence at the international level.

Executive Director Alhamra,Muhammad Nawaz Gondal, said that cinema is a powerful medium of thought and expression,adding that Alhamra will continue to provide platforms where students and audiences can engage with films that have shaped the language of world cinema.