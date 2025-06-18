Alhamra pays tribute to Tariq Aziz on 5th death anniversary

LAHORE, Jun 18 (APP):The unforgettable voice of Pakistan’s cultural memory ‘Dekhtee Aankhon, Suntay Kaanon, Ko Tariq Aziz Ka Salaam Pohnche’ once again echoed through the halls of Alhamra as the Lahore Arts Council paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary host of Neelam Ghar and Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz.

The iconic show that ruled the golden era of Pakistani television found a solemn yet celebratory remembrance at Alhamra, marking the fifth death anniversary of Tariq Aziz, a towering figure in the nation’s media and cultural history.

The commemorative event was held at Alhamra Hall 3, drawing a large audience in honor of the man whose voice and charisma had become a symbol of national pride. The ceremony featured esteemed guests and industry legends, including Rashid Mahmood, Khalid Abbas Dar, Ashraf Khan, renowned singer Annie Tahira, and media personalities Naveed Raza and Jawad Waseem, who all shared cherished memories of working alongside the late icon.

Adding a deeply emotional note to the evening was the presence of Hajra Tariq Aziz, the widow of the beloved host, whose grace and dignity reminded attendees of the lasting legacy Tariq Aziz has left behind.

Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed remarked that Tariq Aziz’s voice didn’t just echo across television screens, it became the voice of a nation awakening to its cultural identity. Honoring him is to honor our own story.

Alhamra Executive Director Touqeer Haider Kazmi said that Alhamra stands as a canvas of memories, painted with the words, wit, and wisdom of Tariq Aziz. His name will forever be a chapter in the cultural soul of Pakistan.

The Lahore Arts Council continues its tradition of honoring national icons who have shaped Pakistan’s artistic and cultural identity. This tribute served not only as a memorial but as a celebration of the enduring spirit of Tariq Aziz, whose voice still resonates in the hearts of millions.