Alhamra organizes event to pay tribute to cultural traditions of Muharram

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 01 (APP):Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra on Tuesday organized a moving commemorative event titled “Cultural Traditions of Muharram in the Subcontinent”, honoring the timeless legacy of sacrifice, truth, and steadfastness of Imam Hussain (RA) and Ahl-e-Bait.

The programme opened with welcoming remarks by Board Member Nauman Ijaz, followed by the main proceedings gracefully conducted by renowned writer and host Asghar Nadeem Syed. His poetic moderation added a spiritual depth to the gathering.

A distinguished panel of speakers, including Murtaza Jafri and Shahnaz Fakir Ijaz Uddin, highlighted how Muharram is observed across various regions, from the mourning rituals of Lucknow and Multan to the sacred traditions in Iraq, Iran, India, and Pakistan.

Ijaz Uddin reflected on how each area expresses devotion through Majalis, Nazr-o-Niaz, and poetic elegies, creating a shared spiritual bond across borders.

In his remarks, Murtaza Jafri said that Imam Hussain (RA) stands as a universal symbol of truth and courage. “His sacrifice at Karbala is a timeless lesson in standing for justice, no matter the cost. The message of Karbala will always live on, it is a call to awaken hearts to faith and resilience,” he said.

Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed said that Muharram reminds us of the unmatched patience, truth, and greatness of Ahl-e-Bait. “Respecting and loving them is not just a tradition, but it is part of our faith”, he added.

Audience members praised Alhamra for organizing such a meaningful event, noting that remembrance of Karbala was not limited to history, but it was an everlasting guide for all who seek truth and justice.