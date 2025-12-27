Alhamra hosts Qawwali evening

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) organized a Qawwali evening to promote Pakistan’s spiritual and cultural heritage, highlighting the timeless message of love, peace, and harmony rooted in Sufi traditions.

Renowned Qawwal Sidra Rubab enthralled the audience with her performance of Sufi kalam.

Her powerful voice, classical command, and emotional expression created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere, earning warm applause from the audience.

Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Nawaz Gondal said that Qawwali is a sacred art form deeply connected to the cultural soul of the subcontinent. He emphasized that Alhamra remains committed to preserving this rich heritage and passing it on to future generations. He added that artists like Sidra Rubab play a vital role in keeping the tradition alive.

Eminent intellectual and music scholar Professor Abdullah Bhatti also attended the event

and appreciated Alhamra’s continuous efforts in promoting spiritual music.