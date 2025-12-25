Alhamra celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 149th birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 25 (APP): The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has organized a dignified and inspiring ceremony to commemorate the 149th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here on Thursday.

The event paid rich tribute to the visionary leader whose principles laid the foundation of an independent nation.

On the occasion, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmad said that the thoughts and teachings of Quaid-e-Azam continue to serve as a guiding light for the youth of Pakistan. He said that the Founder of the Nation’s principles of faith, unity, and discipline remain as relevant today as ever, and it was the collective responsibility of national institutions to instil these ideals in the younger generation through character-building, awareness, and a sense of national pride.

Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Nawaz Gondal paid a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, saying that his vision remains the ideological backbone of Pakistan. He said that Alhamra was committed to promoting Quaid-e-Azam’s philosophy by conveying his message to the youth and reminding them of the historic struggle that led to the creation of an independent homeland. He added that cultural institutions like Alhamra play a vital role in fostering patriotic consciousness by linking history with creative expression.

As part of the ceremony, a cake was cut to mark Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary, symbolizing national unity and remembrance. Young artists presented patriotic songs, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm, pride, and devotion. Through their performances, the youth expressed love, respect, and reverence for the Father of the Nation, reflecting the enduring inspiration of his legacy.

The ceremony was attended by Alhamra Board Members Shahid Nadeem, Dr Neelum Naz, Dr Tariq Sharifzada and others.