ALCR policy’s implementation through Community Policing Strategy underway

ATTOCK, Oct 07 (APP):Under the Zero Tolerance, ALCR Implementation Policy, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have successfully launched a community-driven initiative in Beat 03, Faqeerabad, falling under Zone N-5 North, Sector North-1.

The campaign aims to ensure the strict enforcement of the Axle Load Control Regime (ALCR) through an inclusive Community Policing Strategy, the official sources said.

In this regard, local community members, councilors, social activists and transporters have been actively engaged and encouraged to extend their cooperation in enforcing the ALCR policy. A series of coordination meetings were conducted with all relevant stakeholders, resulting in a consensus to support the NHMP’s mission.

As part of the strategy, the ALCR implementation is being carried out at key checkpoints, including Sainjwal (KM-1601) and Pathargarh (KM-1589), where strict monitoring and compliance measures have been initiated. The directives of the senior NHMP command have been fully conveyed and implemented on the ground.

The sources stated that the involvement of the local community represented a major step forward in promoting road safety and protecting national infrastructure.

“The joint effort will not only prevent further damage to the national corridors but will also play a vital role in reducing road accidents and saving precious human lives,” said an NHMP source.

The initiative reflects the core values of NHMP community partnership, safety, and responsibility, ensuring that the highways remain safe, sustainable, and efficient for all road users.