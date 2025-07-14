Al-Shifa expands free eye care services across Gilgit-Baltistan

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 14 (APP): Al-Shifa Trust (AST), a renowned provider of eye care services in Pakistan, has partnered with the Independent Living Centre (ILC), a non-governmental organization dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities in Gilgit-Baltistan, to expand access to free medical services in the region.

According to the press release issued by Trust on Monday ILC, led by its CEO, Amjad Nadeem, is facilitating the daily transport of 15 patients to Al-Shifa Eye Hospital in Gilgit, where they receive free eye examinations, diagnostics, medication, and surgical treatment. The initiative aims to improve eye health while promoting inclusivity and dignity for marginalized individuals.

Following a recent meeting with senior AST officials, Nadeem praised the initiative and reaffirmed ILC’s commitment to maintaining this daily patient flow. He emphasized that empowering children and adults with disabilities requires not only advocacy but tangible healthcare access.

Despite still being under construction, the Gilgit branch of Al-Shifa Trust is already offering vital services to the local population.

Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan, President of Al-Shifa Trust, notes that the facility also serves patients with hearing and speech impairments, providing tailored support and transportation.

Eye care is led by Dr. Qaim Ali Khan and Dr. Lubna who perform advanced procedures such as B-Scans and Biometry completely free of charge.

Maj. Gen. (Retd) Khan noted that about 09 million people in Pakistan live with some form of vision impairment, ranging from mild to permanent blindness. Blindness is more common in females than in males, and the burden of vision loss is projected to increase due to population growth and ageing unless further interventions are implemented.

He informed that an estimated 85.5% of blindness cases are avoidable, while Cataract remains the most significant cause. He added that nearly 80 per cent of patients across all AST hospitals, including those in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit, receive treatment at no cost. He added that a new branch in Lahore is under development and is expected to begin operations by 2027, further expanding the Trust’s reach.

He reaffirmed the Trust’s mission to eliminate preventable blindness and reduce the burden of eye disease, particularly among underserved populations.

“Thousands of poor patients have already expressed deep gratitude to the doctors and staff of Al-Shifa Gilgit,” he said adding that patients appreciation is a testament to our shared commitment to service

This partnership serves as a model of compassion and cooperation, illustrating how collaborative efforts can help bridge healthcare gaps in remote regions. It offers a renewed sense of hope for communities that have long lacked access to quality eye care.