Al-Khidmat hosts free medical camp for thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR, Feb 23 (APP):Al-Khidmat Foundation, a well known welfare organization, organized a free medical camp for thalassemia patients here at Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad, on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Adnan Jalil, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

The medical camp was organized to provide treatment to registered thalassemia patients. It was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including HOD Regional Blood Center Hayatabad Peshawar, Dr Noor Saba, General Secretary of Chamber of Small Business and Industries, Akbar Sethi, Director of Al Khidmat Thalassemia Center, Fida Muhammad Khan, President of Al Khidmat Foundation Peshawar, Arbab Abdul Haseeb, and Director of Al Khidmat Hospital, Dr Iqtar Ahmad.

During the event, the guests were informed about the care, treatment, and possible complications of thalassemia patients registered with the Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad.

It was revealed that there were more than 600 patients registered with the hospital, belonging to different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, who received free blood and other medical assistance on a regular basis.

Adnan Jalil and other guests appreciated the welfare activities of Al-Khidmat Foundation, stating that the organization served the suffering humanity, without any discrimination, in the true sense.

They praised the valuable services provided by the organization during natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods, as well as during the Covid-19 pandemic. Adnan Jalil assured all possible cooperation with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Hospital.

The director of the hospital presented commemorative shields to the guests in recognition of their support.

The event was a success and showcased the commitment of Al-Khidmat Foundation to providing quality healthcare services to those in need.