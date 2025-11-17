AKUH delivers Diabetes awareness to mark World Diabetes Day

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 17 (APP): The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) successfully organised a public awareness session titled ‘Live Well With Diabetes – Track. Treat. Thrive.’ to mark World Diabetes Day, addressing the fact that more than one in four adults in Pakistan is currently living with diabetes.

The session offered invaluable expert guidance, interactive learning opportunities, and free-of-charge health assessments, empowering attendees to better understand, manage, and prevent diabetes and its complications.

The event brought together healthcare professionals, students, and members of the public.

The session centred on the crucial need for early detection and adherence to proper management plans. Dr. Qamar Masood, Consultant and Section Head, Endocrinology, said, “Diabetes remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in Pakistan.

By creating awareness and encouraging screening, we can empower people to take charge of their health and prevent complications before they occur,” said a statement on Monday.

The programme featured expert talks and a Q&A with AKUH specialists, along with live exercise demonstrations and dietary guidance on the importance of balanced, Pakistani palate-friendly diets in regulating blood sugar levels. Discussions also highlighted how timely diagnosis, lifestyle adjustments, and consistent adherence to treatment can prevent serious complications.

To facilitate immediate screening and awareness, AKUH offered a wide range of complimentary, on-site health assessments, including tests for Blood Glucose and HbA1c, Cholesterol and Blood Pressure, as well as measurements for BMI, waist circumference, and body fat composition.

This initiative strongly reflects AKUH’s commitment to community health, raising awareness of pertinent health issues and delivering excellence in healthcare while supporting individuals living with diabetes and related health challenges.