Akhuwat disburses Rs20m interest-free loans among 300 families

FAISALABAD, Jul 12 (APP):The Akhuwat Foundation, under the Prime Minister’s Khud Rozgar scheme, disbursed interest-free loans worth Rs20 million among 300 low-income families in the mosque of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Chairing the distribution ceremony, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zufiqar Ali said that poverty can be alleviated with the provision of self-employment opportunities at the grassroots level for the deprived segment of society.

He praised Akhuwat for providing interest-free microfinance services to poor families, enabling them to become self-reliant. He called for creating self-employment at the rural level that will move the country toward development and prosperity and urged people to help the deprived segment of society so that they can excel in life.

He said that youths must be equipped with entrepreneurial skills so that they can become job providers rather than job seekers. “Akhuwat and Saylani models are appreciated worldwide. UAF is also providing ample scholarship facilities to the students belonging to underprivileged families and no student here is deprived of education due to financial constraints,” he added.

Dr Khalid Shouq said that Akhuwat is making all possible measures to alleviate poverty by creating a system based on mutual support in society.

Dr Najma Afzal and others also spoke while Dr Faqir Anjum, members steering committee Akhuwat Waheed Ramaay, Saim Ehsan and Regional Manager Khalid Gujar were also present.