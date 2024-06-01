AJK to observe World Environment Day on June 5

MIRPUR, Jun 01 (APP):The World Environment Day 2024 will be observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of resolve to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural environment in AJK, official sources said.

Elaborating on the salient features of the scheduled grand program to mark the World Environment Day in the Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of the State-run AJK Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sardar Idrees Mahmood, told APP on Saturday that this year too, the World Environment Day (WED) will focus on supporting nature-based solutions to climate change and facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity conservation.

Idrees said that under the above-determined nation-wide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal Office will host various grand events and activities to celebrate WED 2024 in Mirpur, AJK, on June 5.

The grand events to mark the WED included the display of messages on the Main Holdings of the City of Mirpur with respect to the World Environmental Day, which will be hosted around the Divisional Office of EPA AJK in Mirpur on June 5.

Besides people from various other segments of civil society, the journalist fraternity has been specially invited to participate in the event to promote the theme of the year for the conservation of biodiversity in the region and secure the future of the coming generation.