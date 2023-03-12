AJK signs MoU to build cardiac hospital in Mirpur

MUZAFFARABAD, Mar 12 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday with a UK-based charity organization Developing World Health Care (DWHC) to build a cardiac hospital in the southern Mirpur district of the region.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while speaking at a ceremony held to in this regard , said that the construction of a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital would go a long way to serve humanity, besides providing better treatment facilities to the people of the area.

He said that besides the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the people from nearby areas of Punjab province would also benefit from the health facility being constructed in collaboration with the DWHC.

He said that the cardiology hospital would serve as a teaching facility where medical education and training would be provided to health professionals. He said that a hospital for liver transplant would also be built in AJK.

Referring to massive investment opportunities in the region, the AJK PM said that overseas Kashmiris, especially those living in Britain, should take advantage of the investment-friendly atmosphere and invest their capital in the state.

The government, he said, would provide them all possible support and assistance to establish their business.

Appreciating philanthropists and charity organizations’ role in alleviating the sufferings of economically less privileged people, he said,” Charity work not only pays you in this world but also in the hereafter.”

He said that living nations actively participate in charity work. He said that Kashmiris living in UK also have an important role to highlight the Kashmir issue. He said that in view of the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Held Occupied Kashmir, there was a dire need to seek the world community’s attention towards the persecution of the hapless people in IIOJK.

He said that the member countries of the UN Security Council, including Great Britain, should play their important role in resolving the Kashmir conflict which had been the main cause and consequence of bloodshed and human rights violations in the region.

Hailing overseas Kashmiris’ contribution to society, the AJK PM said that a seat would be reserved for the expatriates in the Legislative Assembly. “We can never forget the overseas Kashmiris for their significant contribution to society,” the AJK PM added.

Regarding the improvement of the system, the AJK PM said, “We need to improve our ethical and moral attitudes, everything will not be fixed by the law, we have to bring some changes ourselves.”

He said that former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider did a lot of good work. “I appreciate his good work,” he conceded.

Earlier, the memorandum of understanding between the government and the DWHC was signed by Secretary of Health Major General Zaheer Akhtar and CEO DWHC Barrister Abid Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Abid Hussain, while paying tribute to AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, termed him as a visionary personality.

The ceremony was also attended and addressed by Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, CEO DWHC Barrister Abid Hussain, Managing Director Khawaja Nisar Hussain, Project Manager Raja Shoaib Mehmood, Cardiologist, Surgeon and Professor Dr. Shahnawaz, Ijaz Fazal Chaudhry, Chaudhry Javed Qadir and several others.