AJK President urges political parties to unite, promote Kashmir cause

MIRPUR(AJK), Jul 30 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urged all political parties to stand united joining hands to promote the Kashmir cause.

He called upon all political parties within and outside AJK to stand united to promote the Kashmir cause and galvanize world support in favour of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The AJK President made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Jammat-i-Islami (JI) Azad Kashmir, which was led by its Amir Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, at President House in Jammu Kashmir House in federal metropolis on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry, while referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said that at this critical juncture of the Kashmir issue, all parties inside and outside the country should work together and redouble their efforts to resolve the issue of Kashmir and stop continued bloodshed and violence in the Occupied Kashmir.

Appreciating the Jamaat-e-Islami’s role and contribution in the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir, the president said that the JI has always played its role to highlight the Kashmir issue in an effective and strong manner.

He said that in view of the highly volatile situation in the region, there was a dire need to apprise the international community about the importance of an early and amicable solution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir Raja Jahangir and others were also present on this occasion.

APP/ahr