AJK President urges OIC to establish humanitarian corridor for beleaguered IIOJK people

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 06 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday called upon members’ states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to establish a humanitarian corridor to aid people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who are under siege and continue to face Indian state brutality.

The president made the appeal while talking to a 12-member delegation of the

OIC- Independent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) at the President House in the State metropolis, AJK President office said.

The OIC- IPHRC delegation included diplomats and representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Nigeria, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Gabon, Tunisia, Turkey and Morocco. IPHRC, Executive Director Marghoob Saleem Butt and prominent Pakistani diplomat Tasneem Aslam were also present on the occasion.

The president thanked the OIC for its courageous and steadfast support for the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination.

He also expressed his deep gratitude to the commission for publishing a comprehensive and seminal report in March 2017 on the human rights situation in IIOJ&K.

Terming the IPHRC’s previous report as a precursor to the reports on the human rights situation in IIOJK published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Masood said since the last report of the OIC Human Rights Commission, the situation in IIOJK has undergone several significant changes that demand commission’s immediate attention.

President Masood Khan said in the light of the recommendations made in the IPHRC’s previous report, the Muslim world, especially the member countries of the OIC should raise their voice against the worst human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and consider Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against India.

He also demanded immediate steps by OIC to provide emergency assistance to the beleaguered Kashmiris who have been suffering for the past two years by establishing humanitarian corridors and provide scholarships to Kashmiri students studying in IIOJ&K, AJK, Pakistan and other countries of the world so that they could continue their education.

Referring to the refugees who took shelter in AJK to avert Indian atrocities, he said that at present there are a total of 42,000 refugees in the state, most of whom reside in Muzaffarabad. The AJK government provides assistance to these refugees in collaboration with Pakistani institutions, he added.

Urging the members of the delegation to expose India’s propaganda, Sardar Masood said that Dil Bagh Singh, the Indian police chief in Kashmir had himself admitted that there were a total of 200 militants in the occupied territory against whom India had deployed 900,000 troops.

He said that India has deployed such a large army not to fight the militants but to kill unarmed and defenseless people of the occupied territory.

Informing the OIC delegation of the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian

government on and after August 2019, Masood said that after snatching symbolic special status of IIOJK, bifurcating the occupied state into two parts and annexing it with the Indian Union, settling non-Kashmiri Hindu citizens in occupied Kashmir to convert the Muslim majority into a minority, Delhi is now actively engaged in gerrymandering to reduce Muslim representation in the state legislature of IIOJK.

Regarding anti-Islam and anti-Muslim actions in IIOJ&K, the AJK President said that the Indian troops were killing only the Kashmiri Muslims, destroying their places of worship, outraging their language, history, culture, and traditions, which is a proof that the Indian troops are fighting not terrorists, but are engaged in the systematic war against the Muslims.