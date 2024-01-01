AJK President urges for vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris to highlight HR abuses by India in IIOJK

MIRPUR ( AJK): , Jan 01 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday said that the Kashmiris expatriate community should play its much-needed role in highlighting the human rights violations committed by India in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at the international level.

Talking to a delegation of the Kashmiri expatriate community, led by Lord Mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar, at

Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis, the president said that the diaspora community should become

voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people who have been reeling under the Indian barbarism and brutality in the

occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Barrister Chaudhry, on the occasion, praised the Kashmiri expatriate community’s role and its valuable contribution to the Kashmir cause.

Barrister Chaudhry said that the mission and focus of his whole life has been to mobilize the diaspora community and highlight the freedom movement on the diplomatic front. Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the Kashmiri community settled in the UK and other parts of the world could play a vital role in sensitizing the world about early

solution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that elected representatives, councillors, and community leaders could play an important role in mobilizing the British parliamentarians and human rights organizations regarding the Kashmir issue.

The delegation was comprised of Councilor Majid Khan, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement Raja Najjabat Hussain and Kanwal Hayat and others.