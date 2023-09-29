AJK President seeks Belgium’s role to help resolve Kashmir dispute peacefully

MIRPUR (AJK): Sep 29 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that Belgium should work together with other European nations to help India and Pakistan resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

In a detailed meeting with Charles Delogne, the ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan in the federal metropolis late Thursday, the AJK President said that being a mutual friend of both sides Belgium can play a mediator’s role to facilitate a solution to the lingering dispute.

While referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Chaudhry told Ambassador Delogne, that India has broken all records of barbarism and brutality in the IIOJK.

He said that Belgium, which has an excellent human rights track record, should come forward in a big way to bring an end to human rights violations in Kashmir.