AJK President grieves over the demise of Ex-Administrator Jhelum Valley district council Chaudhry Ishaq Tahir

Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry
MIRPUR, Mar 02 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of former administrator of the district council of Jhelum Valley, Chaudhry Ishaq Tahir Advocate, it was officially said.
In his condolence message issued on Sunday, the President AJK extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage, the AJK President’s office said on Sunday.
