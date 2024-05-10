AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani

MIRPUR, May 10 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sudden death of a UK-based young journalist from Mirpur Chaudhry Ali Khadim Noorani, following a cardiac arrest.

In a condolence statement issued on Friday, the President AJK extended his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.