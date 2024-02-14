Election day banner

AJK President condoles loss of lives in Hajeera accident

MIRPUR-AJK, Feb 14 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in a road accident near Hajeera in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
The President expressed his condolences who lost their loved ones in the mishap and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also directed the district administration to provide all possible help and medical facilities to injured persons.
A passenger wagon with 33 passengers on board skidded off the road due to brake failure, leaving three people killed and 18 injured.

