AJK President calls for steps to expose India’s disinformation campaign against Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]: Dec 03 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that India was blatantly involved in a malicious propaganda campaign by peddling lies to deceive the international community on Kashmir.

Talking to the media in Khoi Ratta town of Mirpur division on Saturday, the AJK president said that there was a dire need to counter India’s disinformation campaign aimed at creating “cobwebs” of confusion around Kashmir.

“In order to conceal the crimes and reign of state terrorism of its occupational forces in occupied Jammu Kashmir , the Indian government was forcing the IIOJK-based United Nations Military Observer Group to leave the country so that the world does not get to know the real situation in and around Kashmir especially on the Line of Control,” Barrister Sultan said.

Earlier speaking at a reception hosted in his honor in Kotli Saturday, he said that soon after the Modi government stripped Kashmir of it’s special status in 2019, a comprehensive campaign aimed at exposing India’s nefarious game plan was launched by him under which protest demonstrations were held in different European capitals.

The AJK president said that he visited the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries to expose India’s malafide intentions behind the move.

“During my visits, I gave a detailed briefing to the international community on the Kashmir issue and the ongoing human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir,” he said, adding that he had a series of important meetings with top officials of the OIC, the UN and the US state department and sought their urgent attention towards the fast deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Similarly, I organized a big rally in Washington on the occasion of Black Day on 27 October to seek world attention towards the Kashmir issue”, the president said.

Expressing solidarity with the people of the occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said the day was not far when the occupied Kashmir would be freed from India’s illegal occupation.

He said that since 5th August 2019, Modi government had introduced a series of new laws to pave the way for changing the region’s demography. He said that redrawing of the electoral map and reorganization of constituencies by the government was meant to install a “Hindu Chief Minister in the state”.

“I salute the people of Occupied Kashmir for their great struggle,” he said, adding that Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination would continue at all fronts until Kashmir was freed from India’s illegal occupation.