AJK President approves remission for prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK) April 10 (APP) ;:Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has approved remission in sentences of prisoners ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Under Article 10 of the Interim Act of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 1974, the president announced a 60-day remission in the sentences of all the prisoners who have been languishing in different jails of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK President Office said on Monday.

However, remission was not applicable to those prisoners who were involved in murder, espionage, anti-state activities, terrorism and other criminal activities of serious nature.