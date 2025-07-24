AJK prepares to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with zeal and fervor

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Jul 24 (APP):The Mirpur Division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is gearing up to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day on August 14 with great enthusiasm and patriotism.

Commissioner Mirpur Division, Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, chaired a high-level meeting to finalize arrangements for the celebrations, emphasizing the need to pay tribute to the armed forces and highlight the significance of independence.

According to the details, various events will be organized in the division, including national flag hoisting ceremonies, Jashan Azadi boat rallies at Mangla Dam and car and motorcycle rallies in Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber.

Monsoon tree plantation ceremonies will also be held to promote environmental awareness. National flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted at markets, government institutions, and public places, accompanied by colorful illuminations.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of foolproof security arrangements to maintain peace and order during the Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting decided to involve civil society, local government representatives, government officers, lawyers, traders’ associations, media representatives, teachers, and students in the planning and execution of the Independence Day celebrations. Special prayers will be held in mosques for the security, development, prosperity and strong defense of Pakistan, highlighting the significance of this historic day.