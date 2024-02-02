AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR, Feb 02 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, has urged the United States to play role for early resolution of Kashmir dispute, saying the issue is imperative to maintain peace and security in the South Asian region.

United States should contribute its valuable influence to addressing the lingering dispute of Kashmir for lasting peace in the region, he made these remarks during a meeting with Shahid Ahmed Khan, the US President’s Cultural Advisor at AJK House in Islamabad.

The AJK Premier emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. He said a comprehensive involvement of the USA was necessary to end the conflict that has now reached at dangerous point.

Describing the current independence movement in IIOJK as a noble and legitimate right of Kashmiri people, he said the people of Kashmir have been fighting for their right to self-determination, which the UN has guaranteed them. India has occupied the region through illegal force going against the desires and goals of the Kashmiri people.

The PM informed during the meeting that ongoing violence and bloodshed in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), as well as the unlawful incarceration of Hurriyat leaders there and forced disappearances are matters of serious concern that must be addressed without further delay.

He claimed that Kashmir conflict was the primary cause creating instability in the area. It is the time for the US to take a leading role in efforts to resolve the long standing issue of Kashmir, he said.

On this occasion, the premier AJK expressed gratitude for US’s assistance in the rescue and relief efforts that had made by the US, in Oct 8, 2005 earthquake.

The AJK PM also praised the US government’s scholarship program for Kashmiri students, stating it provides them a great opportunity to learn the American culture and society. He also valued the US contribution to USAID-funded development initiatives for Azad Kashmir. Additionally, the visiting guest received a commemorative shield from the AJK PM.

