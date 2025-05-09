AJK PM reiterates Kashmiris resolve not to hesitate from any sacrifice to make Pakistan strong,  stable

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), May 09 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Kashmiris would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to make Pakistan strong and stable.

While addressing the Legislative Assembly session, the PM said that given the volatile situation in the region, there was a dire need to bury all differences and foster complete unity across all levels of society.

Terming prosperous Pakistan as the center of hope for Kashmiris, he said that the Kashmiris were ready to offer any sacrifices for the sake of Pakistan.

He said since India had violated the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan, the armed forces of Pakistan had every right to respond and they would certainly respond to it. Expressing complete solidarity with the Pakistani nation and Pak Army, the PM made it clear that Kashmiris would live and die for Pakistan.

Denouncing Indian attempts to target dams in Azad Kashmir, the PM said, “If India commits water aggression and targets our dams, their dams will not be spared either”.

He said that the government had allocated a special budget to tackle the emergency situation in the aftermath of Indian attacks. The PM said that funds had been transferred to all Deputy Commissioners to provide financial assistance to the affectees and displaced people.

The prime minister said that the state government would ensure complete care for the families who had been expelled from occupied Kashmir by the Indian government following the Pahalgam incident.

He said that despite all the threats, the assembly session would continue until the situation returns to normal.

” Under the given situation, everyone has to realize his or her responsibilities and particularly the elected representatives must ensure their presence and stay amidst their people so that their morale remains high in tense situations”, he maintained.