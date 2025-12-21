AJK PM reaffirms resolving problems of Mangla Dam affectees’ sub-families on a priority basis

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Dec 21 (APP): Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore disclosed on Sunday that an integrated strategy would soon be formulated in consultation with relevant state functionaries in line with the suggestions of the state Assembly members from Mirpur, it was officially said.

The AJK Prime Minister was talking to a delegation, which called on him under the leadership of Raja Abdul Majeed, President of Ittehad Group New City Mirpur, which called on him at the Jammu Kashmir house in the federal metropolis on Sunday, APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur late Sunday.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the problems faced by sub-families of the Mangla Dam affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Mangla Dam affectees had made great sacrifices for Pakistan, which were highly valued.

He said the government would resolve the problems of the sub-families on a priority basis.

Faisal said that public issues, particularly administrative, economic, and social matters related to the subfamilies, were a priority. The Prime Minister said that providing relief to the people at their doorsteps was the government’s top priority. He assured the delegation that the legitimate demands of the sub-families would be met by utilizing all possible resources. He emphasized that transparency, accountability, and timely decisions were the core of government policy, adding that resolving these issues would enhance public confidence and promote social harmony.

The delegation included Raja Abdul Qayyum, Nazir Khokhar, Raja Javed, Jahangir Khokhar, Mazharul Haq, Raja Ilyas, Mirza Shabir Jaral, and Raja Basharat Sardar Azam. DG Political Affairs, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Amir Zeeshan Jaral, along with Chaudhry Moeez Majeed and Raja Zulfiqar Zulfi, was also present on the occasion.