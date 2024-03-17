AJK PM praises overseas Kashmiris’ advocacy efforts

MIRPUR, Mar 17 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq praised the valuable contribution of overseas Kashmiris in advocating the Kashmir issue globally, emphasizing their role in promoting peace and development.

Speaking to a delegation led by AJK Minister for Communications Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq from Dadayal at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Sunday, Prime Minister Haq highlighted the significance of early peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The delegation, which included Counselor Sandoval Council United Kingdom Khayyam Naseem Kayani and former President Bar Association Dadyal Nadeem Kayani Advocate, congratulated Mr. Kayani on his election as a councilor and expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Haq’s efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue both domestically and internationally.

PM Haq reiterated his government’s commitment to promoting the Kashmir cause and ensuring good governance in the liberated territory, pledging to utilize all available resources for the ongoing freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir.