AJK PM orders administration to remain alert and vigilant to deal with any eventuality in the devastating snowfall-hit areas

MIRPUR, Jan 26 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Monday directed the administration to remain alert and vigilant to deal with any emergency situation and to further intensify relief efforts in areas affected by recent devastating snowfall. in the state, it was officially said.

The PM was chairing a high-level meeting, held in the State metropolis on Monday, APP AJK Correspondent reports, quoting authoritative official sources.

The meeting reviewed the prevailing situation in the snow-affected areas and assessed the measures being undertaken by the administration and the Electricity Department in response to severe weather conditions.

During the meeting, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Chaudhry Guftar Hussain and Deputy Inspector General of Police Shehryar Sikandar gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on damage caused by heavy rains and snowfall, as well as the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the affected areas. The PM was also informed about the closure of roads, landslides, and difficulties faced by the citizens.

The officials of the Electricity Department briefed the participants of the meeting about the steps taken in the context of severe weather conditions, including the restoration of transmission lines, supply of electricity, and deployment of field staff. The meeting was informed that work is underway on an emergency basis to restore power supply in the affected areas.

He emphasized that the provision of basic necessities of life, including food, medicines, fuel, and electricity, remains the government’s top priority. The Prime Minister directed the officials of the Electricity Department to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, stressing that field teams must remain ready at all times to respond to any emergency. He further stated that all relevant departments should remain on high alert for urgent resolution of the problems faced by the citizens.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Chaudhry Guftar Hussain, Deputy Inspector General of Police Shehryar Sikandar, and senior officials of the Electricity Department.