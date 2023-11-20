AJK PM lauds Kashmiri expatriates role in strengthening economy of State

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 19 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while appreciating the overseas Kashmiris’ contribution to strengthening the local economy, has said that overseas Kashmiris were the real heroes who have played a significant role in boosting the economy of the state.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to the overseas Kashmiri investors Raja Mehboob and Raja Nadeem Ahmed who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Sunday.

He said that the government was using all its available resources for the prosperity of the people. He said that the incumbent government would spare no efforts in facilitating overseas investors so that they could invest their capital

and create employment opportunities for the unemployed youth

The AJK Prime Minister said that the AJK offers massive investment opportunities in different fields, in particular the hydel power generation, tourism, mining, hotel industry, livestock and agriculture. He said that the coalition partners were playing an important role in strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in the region.

On this occasion, Raja Mehboob and Raja Nadeem Ahmed appreciated the good governance initiatives of the Prime Minister. They also appreciated the investor-friendly vision of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Haq attended the funeral prayers of Sardar Kaleem Akhtar Rabbani, the younger brother of Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani.