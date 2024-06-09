AJK PM grieves over tragic road accident in Neelam Valley

MIRPUR, Jun 09 (APP): Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident that claimed at least 16 human lives and injured persons in the Neelam Valley district of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

The Prime Minister directed the Regional Transport Authority of AJK to hold a probe into the mishap and submit a report immediately.

He also directed the Neelam Valley district administration and the health authorities to ensure the early completion of the rescue operation.

The Prime Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

As reported earlier, at least 16 people lost their lives when an extremely overloaded jeep, carrying over 20 passengers on its way from Taobutt to another town in the valley, plunged into the Neelam River on Sunday. Rescue operations were underway until the last reports came in late Sunday.