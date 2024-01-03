AJK PM grieves over Sartaj Aziz demise

MIRPUR ( AJK): , Jan 03 (APP) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of former Finance and Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz.

In his condolence message issued here, he paid tribute to Sartaj Aziz for his national services, Anwar said that the deceased would remembered for a long time for his selfless services to the country.

The AJK PM prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.