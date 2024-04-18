AJK PM, federal minister discuss Kashmir situation

MIRPUR, Apr 18 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam held a detailed meeting at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday.

They discussed mutual concerns, including the political and human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and ongoing development projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The federal minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

He condemned the atrocities inflicted by Indian forces in IIOJK and assured full support for timely completion of development projects in Azad Kashmir.

PM Haq congratulated Engineer Amir Muqam on his appointment as federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

He highlighted Kashmiris’ unconditional love for Pakistan and updated the minister on the progress of ongoing development projects in Azad Jammu Kashmir.