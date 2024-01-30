AJK PM condoles demise of Surraya Khursheed

MIRPUR, Jan 30 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Surraya Khurshid, the widow of the former President of AJK late K H Khurshid.

In a condolence message, the AJK premier praised her unselfish services as first lady and member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The AJK PM said that she made a significant contribution to the growth and prosperity of Azad Kashmir as well as the fortification of democratic institutions.

The Prime Minister further stated, “She also had the honor of meeting the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, she also spent several years of her life in the company of Fatima Jinnah, the mother of the nation, during

K H Khurshid’s tenure as Quaid-e-Azam’s private secretary”.

The Prime Minister prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace for the departed soul