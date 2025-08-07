AJK PM chairs review meeting on independence day

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 07 (APP): The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhary Anwarul Haq chaired an extraordinary meeting in view of forthcoming independence day of the country here on Thursday.

The Meeting was attended by his cabinet including Senior Minister Col. (R) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, and other senior officials. It was decided that Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across Azad Kashmir. All cities and towns will be decorated with the national flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, while special flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held at all districts, and tehsil headquarters.

A week-long series of events will mark the independence day celebrations, including academic programs, cultural activities, and sports competitions. Educational institutions will remain open on August 14 and will host seminars and symposiums highlighting the significance of the day.The main ceremony will be held in Muzaffarabad, which will be attended by political, religious, and social leaders, along with citizens from various walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq paid tribute to the sacrifices being made in the pursuit of freedom. He called on citizens to participate actively in the national celebrations and emphasized the deep bond between Pakistan and Kashmir. “We exist only if Pakistan exists,” he said, reaffirming that Kashmiris will never hesitate to sacrifice for the realization of the vision of accession to Pakistan.