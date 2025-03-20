AJK PM attends funeral prayers of Major Saad bin Zubair Shaheed at  Bagh town

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Mar 20 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has attended the funeral prayers of Major Saad bin Zubair Shaheed, in the Martyr’s native town of Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in Baluchistan , it was officially said.

The funeral prayers of Major Saad were offered at degree college in his native town of Bagh.

Besides AJK PM Chudhary Anwar ul Haq, the funeral prayers were attended by former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, government ministers Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Sardar Zia Al Qamar and a large number of people hailing from different walks of life.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Haq also met Major Saad Shaheed’s family and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The PM, while paying tributes to Major Saad bin Zubair Shaheed for his unparalleled sacrifices for the country, said that the entire nation was proud of Major Saad who offered his red hot blood for the country.