AJK PM Anwarul Haq stresses upon UN to exercise it’s legal and moral responsibility to hold referendum in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Jun 03 (APP):The prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the United Nations should discharge its legal and moral responsibilities vis a vis holding a referendum in Kashmir to allow Kashmiris to determine their political future.

The prime minister Haq said this while talking to a delegation of students from Quaid-e-Azam University who called on him here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that Kashmiris have been fighting for their legitimate political rights guaranteed to them under multiple UN resolutions. He said that to highlighting the Kashmir cause and strengthening the Kashmir movement was his government’s first priority.

Referring to the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said that the presence of nearly a million Indian military and paramilitary troops in the region pose a serious threat to the lives of Kashmiri people, properties and their identity.

The Indian troops, he said, have wreaked havock in the region by killing innocent civilians.Citing the continued repression of political and human rights, the PM pointed out that thousands of Kashmiris have been booked under infamous laws and left hundreds of Hurriyet leaders to rot in prisons outside Kashmir who are languishing for last two decades under Indian draconian law.

The PM called upon the international community to hold the Indian government accountable for the war crimes it’s forces have been committing against the Kashmiris in occupied territory.He said that Azad Kashmir is a peaceful region, where people enjoy all the rights and freedom guaranteed to them under the constitution and saying that there is not a single political prisoner in Azad Kashmir, he said, adding that the people were free to exercise their democratic freedom enshrined in the constitution.

“A representative government, is in place, discharging its duties fully as per the law and constitution”, the PM said, adding that fair distribution and allocation of development funds was being made to ensure uniform development in the region.Commending the Pakistan army’s role in defending the people and territorial integrity of the state, he said, “Pakistan’s security forces stand fully alert to protect people and defend Azad Kashmir, while 900,000 Indian troops stationed in occupied Kashmir are grossly involved in killing, maiming and murdering innocent Kashmiris”.

The prime minister also paid eulogizing tributes to the martyrs who sacrifices their precious lives while defending the motherland. “Our life and death are with Pakistan”, the PM said, while citing the historic 19th July 1947 resolution whereby the Kashmiri leadership during its crucial summit held in Srinagar decided to align Kashmir’s fate with Pakistan months before the creation of Pakistan.

The PM reiterated his commitment to pursue his ancestors’ ideology in letter and spirit and materialize the dream they had dreamed of several decades ago.He, however, maintained that a full fledged struggle encompassing all options including political, diplomatic and armed option was imperative to liberate the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris have time and again made it clear that Indian rule was not acceptable to them under any circumstances. He expressed his optimism that the day was not far when Kashmir would be free from Indian rule and the dream of accession to Pakistan would be materialized.

The cabenit members including Mian Abdul Waheed and Nisar Ansar Abdali were also present on the occasion.