AJK PM Anwarul Haq chairs a fiscal year Budget 2025/26 and discusses different aspects of the budget:

MUZAFFARABAD, Jun 03 (APP):The fiscal year Budget Meeting 2025/26 was held here today under the chair of AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

The meeting, which is a part of ongoing consultation process regarding the preparation of the upcoming budget for the financial year 2025-2026, was attended by Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Khushal Khan, Secretary Finance Islam Zeb Khan, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan and other senior officials.

The Finance Secretary give a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the meeting agenda. Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister asked the relevant authorities to manage deficits, worth 71 billion rupees given in subsidies in the form of electricity and flour, by using the state’s own resources.

He emphasized on giving priority to public interest projects in the upcoming budget. Stressing the need for preparing a people-friendly budget, the PM said that the government would allocate funds specifically for the welfare of the ordinary citizens in the budget.