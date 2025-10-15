AJK PM Anwar-ul-Haq grieves over demise of Agha Siraj Durrani

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Oct 15 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, Agha Siraj Durrani, it was officially said.

In his condolence message, the AJK premier, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, the PM office said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Haq also paid rich tribute to Agha Durani for his political services to the nation, in particular to the people of Sindh, it added.