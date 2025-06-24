AJK PM advises citizens to adopt precautionary measures during forthcoming monsoon

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jun 24 (APP): Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has advised citizens to adopt due precautionary measures to avert threats to life and property during the forthcoming impending heavy monsoon rains in the region.

According to APP correspondent, while addressing a high level meeting the PMAKJ directed the authorities concerned of the premier emergency services departments to stay on high alert and ensure provision of health care facilities to citizens during emergency situations.

Anwar said that the State Press Information Department should provide authentic and timely information to keep citizens abreast of the current situation during the monsoon

It was also decided to establish a control room for Quick Response during the monsoon, which will include all emergency relief departments including Health, Police, District Administration, District Administration and Highways Department.

The meeting also decided to take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and flour in remote areas during the monsoon.