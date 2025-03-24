AJK observes World Water Day-2025  with renewal of resolve  to discourage misuse of water

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Mar 24 (APP):Like other parts pf the world, World Water Day has also observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) with renewal of pledge and resolve to continue performing individual and collective role to save water besides encouraging the sincere efforts at the national level.

“Water has a great significance for our lives. From drinking to cooking to bathing, water is resource that is irreplaceable in our daily lives. Most of the water that we use for day-to-day activities comes from groundwater”, said the environmental experts while addressing a meeting held to mark the day here under the auspices of the AJK Anglers Association. with the coordination of the Environment Journalists Forum Mirpur District. .

It was addressed among others by renowned philonthropist and pioneer of Water Filteration Plants at public places in Mirpur on self-help basis Dr. Khalid Yousaf, President AJK Anglers Association Ramzan Dutt Adovate, Zulfiqar Ali, Master Abdul Waheed, Usman Ali, Kalan Khan

President Environment Journalists Forum Mirpur District and members Environment Protection Council of AJK govt. Altaf Hamid Rao, Secretary General Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK and senior journalist Sohrab Ahmed Khan, AJK Chapter President of PPP ( Shaheed Bhutto) Muneer Chaudhry Advocate and others addressed the Orientation Session on Water Quality and Quantity Profile of AJK and Future Challenges, hosted to mark the day.

” Natural resources play a very important role in ensuring that we have a stable and healthy lifestyle”, the speakers said, adding that the importance of freshwater was optimal for good health.

The speakers said that following the rising population, the usage of groundwater was increasing while the availability of water was gradually at the verge of decline the world over.

They urged the need to buckle up and work together in preserving groundwater to ensure that we do not run out of one of the most important natural resources.

The speakers emphasised that availability of hygienic drinking water had become the world problem in the present era. Emergency steps were required to be taken to ensure the supply of hygienic water the world over, they emphasized.

The water experts showed grave concern over the impending worst water crises in the country including AJK due to the reported gradual dryness of rivers following the blatant violation of international norms on use of water and river treaties on the part of India.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Khalid Yousaf emphasized the need of focusing fullest attention to establish more water reservoirs in Pakistan with special focus to get the country rid of the grim water crises to meet the present and future water requirements for bringing about progress and prosperity of the country.

The speakers strongly suggested for immediate enforcement of water policy in the country including AJK to ensure the importance and due usage of water resources in view of the future needs of this greatest natural necessity of the human life and for other much required and permanent purposes.

Earlier while inaugurating the ceremony President AJK Environmental Journalists Forum Mirpur District Altaf Hamid Rao suggested for launching an integrated awareness program at the national as well as regional level to apprise the masses of their due role for safety and protection of the water resources besides to discourage excessive use of water.

Rao also warned of the future challenges of climate change with emphasis for the individual and collective national responsibility of the masses especially the concerned stake holders both in the private and public sectors to ensure the safety of water through discouraging its misuse through individual and collective role.