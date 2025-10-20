AJK Minister congratulates Pakistani scientists on Hyperspectral satellite launch

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 20 (APP):Minister for Energy Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Arshad Hussain here Monday extended felicitations to Pakistani scientists, government and the nation on the successful launching of the hyperspectral satellite.

“Pakistan has crossed an important milestone in the space sector”, the Minister said while talking to APP here Monday evening.

He said that the use of hyperspectral satellites will help in combating environmental changes, development in the agricultural sector, as well as in the search for oil, gas and mineral deposits.

He further said that there was no shortage of talent among the youth of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our young generation stands courageous and talented enriched with skills in scientific research and knowledge”, Arshad adding that Pakistan was progressing day by day in the space sector.

“Congratulations to the scientists of SPARCO and the entire team on behalf of the people and government of AJK on this unprecedented historic achievement”, he concluded.