AJK IRD-sponsored IT-generated POS system yields attractive increase in per-annum sale

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Apr 23 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) achieved an unprecedented breakthrough in tax collection for the national exchequer with a tremendous raise of the levies through introduction of the latest IT-generated POS (Payment On Sales) in the state particularly in the region’s main economic Hub – Mirpur as compared to all previous fiscal years, official sources has said.

“AJK POS enhanced revenue of AJK from brands manifold (400% – 800%) since the recent introduction of the POS system by Inland Revenue Department (IRD), South Region”, Commissioner IRD ( South), Syed Ansar Hussain said in an interview to APP here.

Unveiling the salient features of the healthy output of the POS system, he added that monthly sales tax returns yet filed showed tremendous increase in tax realized.

For instance a famous foot brand having outlets allover AJK was depositing round about Rs. One lac per month in lieu of Sales tax before POS regime, he underlined, adding that after shifting to POS it has deposited Rs 6 millions.

“Another instance from a famous clothing brand which used to deposit Rs 1.5 to 2 lac per month in pre-POS environment has deposited Rs. 11 Million after POS implementation”, Ansar revealed

Overall impact of per annum raise in sales tax and income tax collection through implementation of POS rose to Rs. 1 billion plus, which, indeed, was acknowledged and appreciated at the highest level, he added.

The IRD South Commissioner underlined that in March 2024, the sales tax collected from all brands (including clothing brands, footwear and food chains) was Rs. 21 Millions {without POS}, adding “But right after the launching of POS in March 2025 the sales tax collection jumped exceptionally by 40 brands which have been integrated with AJK POS collecting Rs 154 Millions after POS,”

He further said the Task Force made by CIR and round-the-clock monitoring by this force helped a great deal in the real implementation of AJK POS in this short period.

Latest Technology was used to monitor the success of the grand project, the Commissioner said, adding that Whatsapp group of Task force created and all members of task force ( Inspectors and Excise constables) were included along with DC-IRs having jurisdiction of the brands.

He said that the IT officers were also part as he himself monitored all field activities of AJK POS task force members round the clock and ordered shut down/ sealing of various outlets during the period after 11th Feb 2025 when PM AJK inaugurated the system.

“Thus, the IRD South, through implementation of AJK POS invoicing system in the region set forth a standard model of implementation equipped with IT technology and human resource best usage to generate maximum results, he asserted. Syed Ansar Hussain pointed out that same model implemented in PRAs and FBR could change the financial destiny.