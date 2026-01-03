AJK institutions are directed to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and transparency:  AJK PM

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Jan 3 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has emphasized the need of keeping public interest at the top priority in all government decisions and administrative actions.

He directed officers to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and transparency while discharging their official duties, it was officially said.

An AJK APP correspondent reports on Saturday that Prime Minister Rathore expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting held in the state metropolis on Saturday to review issues related to strengthening the government’s administrative structure, formal delegation of powers, and the division of work and responsibilities.

Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said that a dignified, positive, and professional office environment not only enhances performance but also plays a vital role in building public trust.

He further instructed government officers to ensure the timely and effective implementation of assigned responsibilities and to achieve government objectives through mutual coordination.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, Principal Staff Officer Usman Mumtaz Butt, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were reviewed, and detailed discussions were held on the division of powers and responsibilities among various departments to ensure transparency and efficiency in government affairs.