AJK govt to support Kashmiris’ struggle to secure right to self determination: Anwar

MIRPUR ( AJK): Jan. 14 ( APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Mnister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday said that his government would go to any lengths to promote and support Kashmiris’ just cause for right to self determination.

AJK premier said this while talking to the PSF delegation, which was led by President Peoples Party (AJK Chapter ) and PML-N President who called on him separately at Ja.mu and Kashmir House in the federal metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Premier said that the AJK government would use all its energies to highlight the Kashmir issue both at national and international levels.

He said that a massive public gathering held in Kotli was part of the government’s campaign to highlight the Kashmir cause. He said that similar types of rallies would be organized at all divisional headquarters and important world capitals in future.

Terming youth as valuable capital for the nation, the PM said that the educated youth should dedicate themselves to highlighting the freedom movement. He said that Burhan Wani Shaheed raised the banner of revolt against India at a tender age.

The PM said that the coalition government would use all available resources to strengthen Kashmir’s ongoing freedom struggle.

He said that the establishment of an independent accountability system, putting the liberated territory on the path of development, creating employment opportunities in the state and providing basic amenities of life to the common masses were among the government’s top priorities.

On this occasion, PPP AJK President Ch. Yasin and PML-N President Shah Ghulam Qadir assured the AJK PM of their full support to strengthen the freedom movement. They also appreciated the government’s initiatives aimed at establishing good governance in the region.